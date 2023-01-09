(Bloomberg) -- UK Health Secretary Steve Barclay told union officials he was open to backdating the next pay rise for health workers in a meeting Monday aimed at halting strikes that are crippling Britain’s public services, according to people briefed on the talks.

Barclay said he would discuss the proposal put forward by union leaders with his government colleagues including the Treasury, the people said. Public sector wage settlements are typically implemented in the autumn and backdated to April. Unions are calling for the 2023-24 round to be back-dated to January, giving workers an extra three months wages at the higher rate, the people said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman Max Blain described meetings with unions on Monday as “constructive” and said the government would further discuss some of the points raised. The health department said after Monday’s meeting that Barclay would welcome input from unions into the pay review process for 2023-24 and what is affordable.

Sunak is under increasing pressure to stop a tide of industrial action sweeping Britain, with ambulance workers set to strike later this week.

The government’s resistance to pay demands by health workers appears to have softened since last week, as scenes of dire working conditions and strong public sympathy for striking nurses continue. Sunak is facing calls from some members of his own government to get a grip on the crisis and make a more generous pay offer.

A one-off payment to health staff is also being examined, the Financial Times reported, though one person briefed on Monday’s meeting said Barclay appeared to brush off that idea. While Barclay appeared to strike a more conciliatory tone in the meeting, according to the people, union leaders were left disappointed by the lack of a tangible offer, and worry that Sunak and Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt — who are concerned about the impact on inflation — will hold back a pay deal.

“There was some engagement on pay – but not a concrete offer that could help resolve this dispute and make significant progress on the recruitment and retention crisis,” said Rachel Harrison, national secretary of the GMB union, which represents ambulance workers.

