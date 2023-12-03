(Bloomberg) -- The UK government will pay Rwanda at least another £15 million ($19.1 million) to secure an immigration deal, according to the Sunday Times.

The sum is on top of £140 million already given, and is intended to allow the African country to spend more on its asylum processing system, the newspaper said, citing senior government sources.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has signed off on the funding, and Home Secretary James Cleverly is expected to fly to Kigali as soon as Monday to agree on a treaty, the Sunday Times said.

The accord will then be presented to Parliament on Thursday, alongside emergency legislation declaring Rwanda to be a safe country to address the grounds of the Supreme Court’s ruling blocking government plans to send migrants there, according to the newspaper.

On Friday, Sunak expressed his frustration on the matter to reporters as they flew to Dubai to attend the COP28 climate summit.

“My patience is wearing thin, the country’s patience is wearing thin,” he said. “We have to end this merry-go-round.”

