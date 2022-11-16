(Bloomberg) -- The UK government is set to spend billions of pounds to insulate homes and upgrade boilers in a drive to cut Britain’s overall energy demand by at least 13% this decade.

The energy efficiency push is set to be unveiled on Thursday by Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt as a major spending commitment in his Autumn Statement, according to Treasury officials familiar with his thinking, who requested anonymity because the plans haven’t been announced.

Ministers are proposing to create a task force to oversee the program, which will include new funding from 2025 through 2028, according to the people. The government is also preparing a public information campaign to encourage individuals and firms to reduce their energy consumption.

Hunt has said his statement on Thursday will involve “eye-watering” decisions to raise taxes and cut spending as he attempts to plug a yawning hole in Britain’s public finances. But plowing money into making Britain’s leaky housing stock more energy efficient now will help the country’s drive to zero out emissions by 2050 while also cutting bills for households and reducing reliance on imports of foreign fuel.

Insulation rates have plummeted since 2012 as successive Conservative governments failed to get large-scale programs up and running -- even though energy efficiency is often described as the low-hanging fruit to lower bills. The total cost of wasted energy for households and government will be almost £13 billion ($15 billion) between October 2022 and October 2024, according to the Local Government Association.

The new task force will seek to meet the demand reduction target by expanding a series of programs available to help people improve energy efficiency in their homes.

Currently, low-income households and people on certain benefits can receive free energy efficiency improvements such as insulation through their energy supplier and local council. Under Hunt’s plan, the government will expand the programs, meaning hundreds of thousands more households in council tax bands A to D will be eligible to apply for government support for insulation and other improvements.

Past Failures

The total cost of meeting the 13% target is estimated at tens of billions of pounds, and will be met by both the taxpayer and the private sector, a government official said.

Ministers over the past decade have tried several energy efficiency plans, with little success so far in achieving mass roll-out. The Green Deal provided loans to households to install insulation and double glazing, but was scrapped due to its complexity and poor take-up. In 2021, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson cut his own plans to spend 3 billion pounds insulating homes, again, citing low uptake.

The current flagship program, the Energy Company Obligation, or ECO, currently requires suppliers to promote measures which improve the ability of vulnerable households to heat their homes, and is worth £1 billion per year. There are also grants available for social housing occupants.

It’s unclear whether the new funding from 2025 is a commitment to extend ECO, or will include fresh spending to turbo-charge the insulation of homes in the coming years. Johnson had planned to double the program to help households ahead of the coming winter, but that plan was dropped after he announced his resignation in July. That’s meant thousands of homes that could have been insulated by this winter now won’t be.

The Treasury estimates its new plan means the energy sector will need to recruit tens of thousands of new workers per year. The measures are vital to ensure the UK’s energy security in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine, a government official said.

