(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s wind farms produced a record amount of electricity, cutting demand for natural gas just as the temperatures start to drop heading into winter.

Strong wind speeds have combined with above-average temperatures this fall to help ease Britain’s reliance on fossil fuels to produce electricity. Weather will be more critical than ever this winter as Europe faces a reduction in natural gas supplies following cuts of Russian supplies after the invasion of Ukraine.

The UK’s fleet of wind farms generated more than 20 gigawatts Wednesday, breaking an all-time high set just a week ago, according to National Grid Plc.

The record is unlikely to last long. The UK has an ever-increasing fleet of wind farms at sea, with more sites coming online every year. One of the world’s biggest developers of offshore wind, Orsted A/S, finished a massive project in the North Sea earlier this year, meaning this will be the first winter that the UK benefits from its full power.

In the coming years, the UK government aims to expand its offshore wind capacity to as much as 50 gigawatts by 2030, more than triple today’s amount. That construction will be critical as Britain increasingly uses electricity to charge vehicles and heat homes as it tries to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

