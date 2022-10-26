(Bloomberg) -- UK wind farms generated a record amount of electricity on Wednesday, relieving the country’s power grid from having to rely on natural gas plants.

Wind has never been more important as Britain heads into the winter heating season that will push energy bills to record highs. A strong showing from the country’s growing fleet of wind farms could prove the difference between merely an expensive winter and a catastrophic one where limited energy supplies can’t keep up with demand.

UK wind power generation rose to more than 19.9 gigawatts, passing a record set in May this year, according to data from National Grid. Breaking wind power records will become an increasingly common occurrence as Britain adds more wind farms at sea to help achieve its goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by the middle of the century.

Offshore wind is a central plank of the the UK’s plans to reach net-zero carbon emissions by the middle of the century. Under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the government vowed to reach 50 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by the end of the decade, more than tripling the amount of turbines spinning at sea today.

