(Bloomberg) -- Wine drinkers in parts of Britain may have noticed something different recently: more plastic miniature bottles. And they’re linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Lanchester Wines, an importer and wholesaler based in northeast England, last month swapped out single-serve glass bottles for plastic after the war more than a thousand miles away shut several melting facilities, leading to a shortage in production.

“The loss of three major furnaces has severely reduced the availability of glass bottles across Europe,” said Mark Roberts, sales director for the company.

It’s just one example of the knock-on effects of the conflict on distribution networks throughout the region. Ukraine’s exports of everything from grains to industrial goods have plummeted, contributing to shortages and soaring costs.

“Bottle suppliers to UK wine producers have been advising wineries to plan as far ahead as possible for all packaging and material orders,” said Simon Thorpe, chief executive officer of Wines of Great Britain, or WineGB.

The industry group for grape growers and winemakers doesn’t expect supply to return to normal levels until 2023 or 2024, as the war and increased demand related to recovery from the pandemic put pressure on the production of glass bottles.

Smaller Bottles

Furnaces outside of Ukraine have prioritized the production of larger bottles, which are more energy efficient to make, meaning fewer glass miniatures are available.

The single-serve versions hold 187 milliliters, or just over a standard glass of wine. They’re the second-most popular type of wine bottle served in the UK, often sold on trains and airplanes as well as at supermarkets. Plastic is already used for bottles where glass isn’t permitted for safety reasons.

Lanchester Wines -- a supplier to pubs, hotels and other retailers -- works with its sister company, Greencroft Bottling, to determine how products should be bottled. The single-serve bottles comprise about 15-18% of the importer’s business. Lanchester Wines plans to distribute the plastic miniatures until at least the end of the year.

The switch occurred too recently to gauge the impact on business, according to the company. The wine merchant said it tries to use recycled, lightweight material where possible to limit the creation of new plastic.

