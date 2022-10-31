UK Winter Is More Likely to Be Colder Than Normal

(Bloomberg) -- The chances of the UK facing a colder winter than normal are increasing, risking higher demand for heating as the energy crisis tightens supplies.

According to Met Office forecasts, the chances of a cold winter are now slightly higher than usual. “The likelihood of a colder three-month period overall is slightly greater than normal,” the Met said in its outlook.

Even so, the most likely scenario remains an average winter, according to the outlook. But a colder turn could push up heating demand from households and consumers. The UK’s grid operator has already warned of the risk of blackouts if gas shortages reduce availability of the fuel for power generation.

“With chances of a cold season being greater than a mild one, impacts from wintry weather are more likely than seen in recent years,” the Met Office said.

The weather is quickly becoming a major factor after an unusually hot October kept gas demand in check across the continent and brought some relief for policy makers in the short-term. Still, the unseasonably high temperatures are raising fears about climate change.

The start of the heating season has been pushed back, allowing more gas to be injected into storage sites. The safety buffer could play a key role when the temperatures do drop and consumption picks up again.

The outlook for wind follows a similar trajectory to the temperature, with it being more likely than normal that wind speeds will be calm in the three months from November to January. However, the most likely outcome is it will be average in the period. Wind will play a critical role this winter in limiting the UK’s dependence on burning gas for electricity.

