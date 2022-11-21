27m ago
UK Won’t Align With EU Laws in Post-Brexit Relationship, Sunak Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the UK isn’t prepared to align itself with EU laws as part of their post-Brexit relationship, following reports his government is open to Switzerland-style ties with the bloc.
“Under my leadership the United Kingdom will not pursue any relationship with Europe that relies on alignment with EU laws,” Sunak said at the Confederation of British Industry’s annual conference in Birmingham on Monday. Britain having its own regulatory freedom is “an important opportunity of Brexit,” he said.
Read More: UK Brexit Debate Returns With Sunak Under Pressure on Immigrants
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
