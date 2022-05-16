(Bloomberg) --

Greggs Plc, Britain’s biggest bakery chain, said demand in big cities and business districts remains muted as consumers prefer to keep working from home a few days a week.

Sales rose 27% to £495 million ($605 million) in the 19 weeks to May 14, helped by an easy comparison as the period last year was damped by Covid-19 restrictions, Greggs said Monday.

White-collar workers are opting to work from home three or four days a week, a recent study has shown. That’s kept U.K. office occupancy rates low, reaching only 42% on May 12, the highest since the start of the pandemic, according to workplace optimization firm Freespace.

One positive for Greggs was that business in transport hubs has improved. Pret A Manger Ltd has seen a similar boost in recent weeks, with business at London’s airport terminals climbing in the week to April 28.

The stock fell as much as 2.8%.

Greggs, which is known for sausage rolls and baked pastries called pasties in British English, warned that cost pressures are increasing as consumers face higher costs throughout their budgets.

