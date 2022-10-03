(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian troops are unleashing a renewed counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region, adding to the woes of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and his generals after last week’s territorial setbacks in the northeast.

Following a relative pause in offensive operations in the south, Kyiv’s forces have struck again in recent days. According to Russian military bloggers, by Monday morning they had made significant inroads along the northern reaches of the massive Dnipro river’s western bank.

The Ukrainian goal, according to the widely followed military blogger Rybar, is to drive south to the village of Dudchany and encircle Russian troops in a pocket, making a swathe of their defenses unsustainable. It would be a repeat of the ring that Ukrainian soldiers threw last week around Lyman, a key logistical town at the northern tip of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.

Russia’s Defense Ministry on Monday conceded that its forces pulled back after “superior tank units were able to pierce deep into our defenses” near Zolota Balka and Oleksandrivka. The ministry didn’t report any further retreats around Lyman, saying only that it had struck Ukrainian forces there.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who has been consistently cautious about claiming incremental wins on the ground, said two villages in the area had been recaptured.

“The successes of our soldiers are not limited to Lyman,” Zelenskiy said in his daily video address to the nation on Sunday. “This, you know, is the trend.”

Putin last month annexed four Ukrainian provinces, but the struggles of his forces on the ground are creating doubts about the sustainability of those territorial claims. At the same time, the setbacks are raising the stakes on his threats of escalation, including the use of nuclear weapons.

Moscow said on Monday it still hasn’t finalized the borders of two of the four regions that Putin last week claimed as his own.

“As for Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, we will continue to consult with the people who live in those regions,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call. He declined to elaborate how that might take place or whether the new frontiers would be set out in separate laws. “I’ve said all I can say on that,” he said when pressed by reporters for clarification.

“Russia has a problem - it doesn’t fully control these territories,” said Alexei Makarkin, deputy director of the Center for Political Technologies in Moscow. “But you can’t be moving the frontier posts every day, otherwise Russia wouldn’t have fixed borders on the map at all.”

The Kherson offensive began in late August and has been slower to make progress than in the provinces of Kharkiv, and now Donetsk and Luhansk. That’s in part because the Kherson attack was signaled well in advance, prompting Russia to move reinforcements to the area from the north and east.

Yet Russian forces west of the Dnipro remain in a precarious position, because the river -- in some parts a mile wide -- separates them from their supply lines and further reinforcement. Ukraine has used US-supplied HIMARS multiple rocket launch systems to destroy bridges across the river and attack pontoon and ferry crossings.

“What we are seeing is an excellent Ukrainian operational design playing out across the south and east of the country,” Mick Ryan, a retired major general in the Australian army, said in a Twitter thread on Monday. The south is hardest fought because of its importance to the Ukrainian economy, he wrote, while losses in the north would have a greater psychological impact on Russian forces.

Ukraine is under increasing pressure to reclaim territory before the arrival of winter and newly mobilized Russian troops makes progress more difficult and costly.

