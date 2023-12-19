Ukraine Aid Delayed With US Congress Giving Up on Deal This Year

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine heads into the new year with dwindling weapons stockpiles and no guarantee of more US aid.

US lawmakers, who have been at an impasse over more than $60 billion in fresh assistance for Ukraine as its war with Russia approaches its third year, abandoned efforts to reach a deal before leaving Washington for a holiday break.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer acknowledged Tuesday that a last-minute push to reach agreement with Republicans required more time. GOP lawmakers are demanding more restrictive US border and immigration policies in exchange for the war aid.

“This is just a difficult issue,” Schumer told reporters at the Capitol. “Our goal is to get something done as soon as we get back.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin is already gloating. He seized on the funding delays, saying his forces “have the initiative” on the battlefield. Ukraine, he said in a speech earlier in the day, “is suffering heavy losses and has largely squandered its reserves.”

In a joint statement on Tuesday night, Schumer and Republican leader Mitch McConnell said “Challenging issues remain, but we are committed to addressing needs at the southern border and to helping allies and partners confront serious threats in Israel, Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific.

“The Senate will not let these national security challenges go unanswered,” they added in the statement.

Earlier: Zelenskiy Tries to Reassure Ukraine With Western Aid in Question

The delay in US assistance is another striking sign of ebbing support for Ukraine among its allies. The European Union put off approval of a planned 50 billion euro assistance package in the face of opposition from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The Pentagon said it would run out of money to replace US weapons sent to Ukraine by Dec. 30, unless Congress approves new funding.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy personally visited the Capitol last week to plead with US lawmakers to approve more than $60 billion in aid President Joe Biden requested to help the country fight off the Russian invasion. On Tuesday, Zelenskiy told reporters he’s confident the US won’t “betray” Ukraine.

A bipartisan group of senator negotiators had been holding out a slim hope of reaching a year-end deal. They plan to continue talks into the new year, though Congress won’t return to work until the second week of January. Political attention will quickly shift to a Jan. 19 deadline to avert a partial US government shutdown and the 2024 election.

Republicans have insisted on a “transformative” change in border and immigration policies to bring down a surge of migrants illegally crossing the US-Mexico border that is burdening the resources of cities as far north as Chicago and New York.

Senators have been discussing tightening asylum eligibility, increasing migrant detentions and deportations, and establishing new authority to turn away asylum-seekers at the border.

Speaker Mike Johnson decided last week to send the House home for their holiday break rather than “wait around to receive and debate a rushed product” on border policy.

The Senate talks received another setback Sunday when a group of 15 Republican senators urged party leaders not to hold a meeting on the matter until the House returns from its holiday recess on Jan. 8.

--With assistance from Ellen M. Gilmer.

