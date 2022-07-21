(Bloomberg) -- A deal to restart Ukrainian grain exports from the country’s blocked Black Sea ports will be signed on Friday by representatives of Ukraine, Russia and the United Nations, according to an official in Turkey, which has been hosting negotiations.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will attend the signing, according the statement from Erdogan’s spokesman.

The agreement could help revive the crops trade from one of the world’s biggest wheat, corn and vegetable-oil exporters, improving global supplies and helping ease worries of a food crisis. Millions of tons of grain are stalled in Ukraine after the war stifled seaborne trade, which normally accounts for the bulk of the country’s sales to buyers spanning Africa to Asia.

However, much remains to be seen about how the deal is implemented and whether Ukrainian sales can return to normal levels with Russia’s invasion still raging. Moscow’s forces have also targeted infrastructure at ports and crop fields have caught fire in shelling, adding to the challenges to a resumption of sales.

The US National Security Council said in a statement that “we are hopeful though realistic about the prospects for re-opening Ukraine’s agricultural exports given how Russia has been blocking exports throughout the war, exacerbating global food insecurity. Success in ending Russia’s blockade will of course depend not only on Russia agreeing to a deal, but on Russia actually implementing it.”

Wheat futures in Chicago declined on the news before paring some of the losses.

