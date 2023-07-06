(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to meet Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan as the expiration date of the Black Sea grain deal approaches.

Erdogan is expected to host Zelenskiy in Istanbul on Friday, according to officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The grain deal, vital in enabling Ukraine to export agricultural commodities despite Russia’s invastion, is set to expire on July 17. Moscow recently said it sees “no grounds for further continuation” of the agreement.

Turkey helped broker the original deal last year and wants it to be extended. Its termination could push up global food prices, given Ukraine’s importance as an exporter of grains.

