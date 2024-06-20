(Bloomberg) -- The head of Ukraine’s anti-graft agency was summoned to parliament but failed to show after lawmakers sought to question him about potential leaks of confidential information to people under investigation.

Semen Kryvonos, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau’s head, didn’t meet Thursday with members of a committee, saying before he was expected in parliament that a probe into possible leaks had been launched.

“Efforts should be focused not on the political process, but on carrying out effective detective work and investigation in order to achieve quick and fair results,” Kryvonos said on Facebook.

The bureau, known as NABU, is part of Ukraine’s anti-graft infrastructure and was established at the demand of Kyiv’s foreign donors to combat corruption in the country, which has now been repelling Russia’s invasion for more than two years.

Ahead of the anti-graft chief’s scheduled meeting with lawmakers, media outlet Ukrayinska Pravda also reported Thursday that detectives from his agency hadn’t executed a court-ordered search at the house of Oleksiy Chernyshov, who is now chief executive officer of the state-run energy firm Naftogaz Ukrainy.

A representative of Chernyshov said he denied any wrongdoing, saying that the only topic he had discussed with Kryvonos was aimed at raising the transparency of Naftogaz. Chernyshov wanted to sign a memorandum with Kryvonos so that NABU could check candidates for job vacancies at the energy company, his representative said.

Polina Lysenko, a deputy head of NABU, didn’t reply to calls after business hours.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.