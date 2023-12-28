(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s premier sounded the alarm over the country’s finances, requesting an emergency meeting with international donors as Kyiv confronts “exceptionally high uncertainty” over its budget at the start of the year.

In a letter to a key coordination group overseeing funds, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said financing is needed next month and should be channeled to Ukraine’s core budget needs. The message reinforces Ukrainian pleas with more than $110 billion in financial aid being held up by political infighting in the US and the European Union.

“To uphold macroeconomic stability, it is imperative that we receive sufficient, prompt, and predictable external financing, beginning January 2024,” Shmyhal said in a letter sent this month to the Multi-agency Donor Coordination Panel and seen by Bloomberg News.

The sense of urgency is mounting in Kyiv as Russian President Vladimir Putin exploits wavering support among Ukraine’s allies and a 2023 counteroffensive that failed to achieve its aims. Ukraine’s Finance Ministry last week said financing needs for 2024 stand at $37.3 billion, after receiving more than $42 billion in foreign aid in 2023.

The prime minister said the MDCP, which was set up by Group of Seven leaders in December 2022 to coordinate international funding, should focus on immediate budget needs — keeping the government running with payments for teachers, civil servants and pensions — rather than its longer-term mandate to coordinate resources for reconstruction and economic recovery from the war.

“It is hardly possible to hold any discussion about recovery and rebuilding projects, when we struggle fulfilling the 2024 survival priorities,” Shmyhal said in the letter. Donors should hold a meeting in January ahead of a scheduled meeting the following month, he said.

“We cannot wait till March to finance our social needs,” the premier said. Ukraine’s budget may be hit by shortfalls as early as the first two months of next year, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said earlier this month.

It was unclear how recipients responded to the letter or whether they agreed to a meeting sooner.

US lawmakers this month abandoned efforts to reach a deal for more than $60 billion in funding for Ukraine before leaving Washington for the holiday break. The assistance is being held up by Republican lawmakers demanding more restrictive border and immigration policies.

An EU package worth €50 billion ($55.6 billion) for Ukraine was blocked by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban this month, sending the debate into early next year.

Shmyhal said in the letter that he replaced Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov as the MDCP co-chairman with finance chief Marchenko. Kubrakov confirmed the decision in a Dec. 20 statement on social media platform X, saying he would stay on as as deputy premier and focus on infrastructure.

“The work of this Platform is far from complete,” Kubrakov said. The MDCP’s steering committee includes senior officials from the G-7, the EU and Ukraine. The co-chairs represent the US, the European Commission and the government in Kyiv.

Shmyhal called on donors to begin coordination to channel frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine’s recovery. The Kremlin “has to pay for war and destruction — and this will be the main source of recovery” in coming years, he said in the letter.

Ukraine’s options for generating funds on its own — including raising tax revenue, devaluing the hryvnia or tapping the central bank — are limited and viewed as risky by the Finance Ministry. But the premier said they’ll be deployed as a stopgap until international funds arrive.

“We will make all necessary efforts to close the financing gap, but your timely support is needed now more than ever,” Shmyhal said.

