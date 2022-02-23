(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the West must impose additional sanctions on Russia for its aggression against Ukraine.

“They did the first wave, which is welcome and helpful,” Kuleba said in an interview on Bloomberg Television in the wake of sanctions imposed by the Biden administration and allies this week. “We need the second wave and then probably the third wave until it gets clear to him that he shouldn’t make any step further.”

Kuleba, 40, said that Ukraine welcomed the sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and that a “war between Russia and Ukraine will inflict much more damage on world politics and world economy” than the impact from sanctions.

