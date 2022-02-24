(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Russian forces attacked targets across Ukraine triggering the worst security crisis in Europe since World War II President Joe Biden said the U.S. will impose “severe sanctions” on Russia Rates traders caught between inflationary pressures spurred by Russia’s invasion and the potential impact on growth still cling to tightening bets Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly -- speaking before the latest escalation -- said she is watching geopolitical developments but has not seen anything so far that would persuade her not to back raising interest rates next month The ECB said it’s closely monitoring the implications of the situation Here’s Bloomberg Economics’ research on what it means for the economy

Global stocks and equity futures tumbled on the military attack of the Ukraine Russian assets nosedived wiping out as much as $259 billion in stock-market value Oil’s surge to $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 represents a double-blow to the world economy by further denting growth prospects and driving up inflation Wheat and corn markets surged by the maximum allowed by the Chicago exchange as Russia’s attack put a vital source of global grain supplies at risk Inflationary forces are mounting rapidly across financial markets, adding challenges for investors as Russia’s military action compounds the impact of the pandemic

Canada is lifting the emergency powers it enacted more than a week ago to get street protests under control, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying the unprecedented authority is no longer needed

The Biden administration announced several new actions Thursday intended to ease supply-chain disruptions that have plagued the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

