Ukraine Attacks, Rate Bets Unchanged, Corn Price Surge: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- Russian forces attacked targets across Ukraine triggering the worst security crisis in Europe since World War II
- President Joe Biden said the U.S. will impose “severe sanctions” on Russia
- Rates traders caught between inflationary pressures spurred by Russia’s invasion and the potential impact on growth still cling to tightening bets
- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly -- speaking before the latest escalation -- said she is watching geopolitical developments but has not seen anything so far that would persuade her not to back raising interest rates next month
- The ECB said it’s closely monitoring the implications of the situation
- Here’s Bloomberg Economics’ research on what it means for the economy
- Global stocks and equity futures tumbled on the military attack of the Ukraine
- Russian assets nosedived wiping out as much as $259 billion in stock-market value
- Oil’s surge to $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 represents a double-blow to the world economy by further denting growth prospects and driving up inflation
- Wheat and corn markets surged by the maximum allowed by the Chicago exchange as Russia’s attack put a vital source of global grain supplies at risk
- Inflationary forces are mounting rapidly across financial markets, adding challenges for investors as Russia’s military action compounds the impact of the pandemic
- Canada is lifting the emergency powers it enacted more than a week ago to get street protests under control, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying the unprecedented authority is no longer needed
- The Biden administration announced several new actions Thursday intended to ease supply-chain disruptions that have plagued the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.
