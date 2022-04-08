Ukraine Belongs in the ‘European Family,’ EU Chief Says on Kyiv Trip

(Bloomberg) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledged “rolling sanctions” against Russia during a trip to Kyiv and said Ukraine belongs in the “European family.”

Von der Leyen, who traveled to the Ukrainian capital by train along with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, said the EU would accelerate Ukraine’s membership process “as much as we can.” She handed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy a questionnaire that’s an early step toward his country’s potential EU membership, a process that usually takes years.

“We have heard your request loud and clear,” von der Leyen said. “And today, we are here to give you a first, positive answer.”

Von der Leyen is the highest-ranking official to visit Kyiv since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. It’s a sign of EU support while also highlighting Europe’s deteriorating relations with Russia. Successive packages of sanctions by the EU and its allies have failed to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war.

Zelenskiy, standing alongside the EU officials at a news conference, expressed gratitude for the EU sanctions, though he said they “are not enough.”

Von der Leyen said the EU is already preparing its next wave of punitive measures against Russia and that it would now move to a system of “rolling sanctions.”

Earlier Friday, Ukrainian officials said a Russian missile strike on the train station at Kramatorsk, about 700 kilometers (440 miles) to the east, killed and wounded dozens of civilians.

The two officials, together with Zelenskiy and Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger, visited the town of Bucha, where Russian forces reportedly atrocious acts on civilians.

Video posted on Twitter showed von der Leyen looking aghast upon seeing dead victims in body bags in Bucha. Borrell said the war crimes committed by Russia there and elsewhere must be investigated and prosecuted.

On Saturday, the EU Commission head plans to host a Ukraine aid fundraiser in Warsaw.

The prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia traveled to Kyiv in March to meet with Zelenskiy, when Russian forces were attempting to besiege the city.

