(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s hard-currency bonds gained on Monday after the approval of a $61 billion aid package by the US House of Representatives over the weekend threw the country a lifeline in the midst of Russia’s relentless attacks.

The notes due in 2026, which had fallen to the lowest in a month last week, rose as much as 0.9 cent on the dollar to above 33 cents, briefly posting the best performance among emerging-markets dollar bonds in early London trading.

“The passage of a package is a big relief for investors as there has been increasing concern on Russia regaining the initiative in the battlefield,” said Kaan Nazli, a portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman Asset Management. “We are not out of the woods yet. There is a risk that we wake up to a Russian military breakthrough, which would immediately escalate the risk premium across European markets.”

On Saturday, the US House passed $61 billion in fresh aid for Ukraine, ending a six-month political impasse during which Kyiv’s stockpiles dwindled in its war against Russia. While the US package boosted optimism, the prospect of talks with bondholders has been limiting gains.

“There hasn’t been any meaningful buying flow, with upcoming restructuring talks adding a layer of complexity,” said Viktor Szabo, investment director for emerging markets debt at Abrdn Plc.

Earlier this month, a group of Ukrainian debt holders chose PJT Partners Inc. as its financial adviser ahead of a potential restructuring, Bloomberg reported. Payments on the country’s $20 billion of outstanding international bonds were halted two years ago following Russia’s invasion.

The aid package “is clearly positive for Ukraine,” said Timothy Ash, strategist at RBC Bluebay Asset Management. “It will prop up its defenses and I think came as a surprise to Moscow, so will put Russia back on the back foot.”

