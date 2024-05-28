(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has called on allies to deliver regular shipments of artillery ammunition from the Czech-led initiative starting next month as Kyiv seeks to repel Russia’s onslaught along the front line.

“It’s important for us so that the ammunition arrives on time, systematically and according to the schedule starting in June already,” he said in a post on Telegram.

Ukrainian prime minister has arrived in Prague on Tuesday for talks about military support with leaders from countries including Poland, Czech Republic, Latvia, Denmark and the Netherlands as well as a representative of the US administration.

In a meeting with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Shmyhal discussed the artillery initiative, which aims to deliver as much as 1.5 million shells within a year and has already raised more than 1.6 billion euros ($1.7 billion).

