(Bloomberg) -- The reconstruction of Ukraine must start now and can’t wait for the war in the country to end, according to European Investment Bank President Werner Hoyer.

“There is no responsible possibility to wait for the end of the military confrontation before you begin with your reconstruction,” Hoyer told Bloomberg Radio in an interview Tuesday.

“What is needed now is to keep the economy rolling, keep the tax revenues coming in, keep the agricultural sector to be able to export,” he said. “These support measures for Ukraine must take place now, not one day when hopefully the ink under a peace treaty is dry.”

The EIB has already disbursed €1.7 billion ($1.8 billion) to Ukraine to rebuild schools, hospitals, and social housing ravaged by Russian bombing. Hoyer highlighted the recent financing of the restoration of a hospital in Odesa.

“If you want to keep the economy rolling, your bridges, your railroads, your public transportation systems must work,” he said. “This is the key area of our activities.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.