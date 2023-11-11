Nov 11, 2023
Ukraine Capital Under Air Attack for First Time Since September
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Residents of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv heard explosions above the city early Saturday for the first time since late September.
“Heavy explosions” probably following attempts by air-defense systems to intercept ballistic missiles have been heard on the left bank of the city, divided by the Dnipro river, its mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram channel, citing preliminary information. He didn’t elaborate on whether rockets hit any targets or caused casualties.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
