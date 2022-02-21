(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities slid for a third day as escalating tensions over Ukraine and fresh regulatory scrutiny on China’s tech sector frazzled investors’ nerves.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index tumbled as much as 2.1% to a three-week low, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine and ordered to send what he called “peacekeeping forces” to the regions. The U.S. administration has warned Russia’s troop buildup near Ukraine signals a possible invasion, something the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.

The Asian stock benchmark was poised to erase its February gain, hurt also by a renewed selloff in Chinese tech giants like Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Alibaba plunged as much as 5.3% in Hong Kong as China asked firms to check their financial exposure to Ant Group Co., in which the internet giant owns a stake of about one-third.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index slumped more than 3% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average lost more than 2%. All sectors on the MSCI Asia Pacific gauge fell, with energy the least scathed as oil prices rose.

Putin Orders Forces to Separatist Areas of Ukraine After Decree

“Effectively, we wait for sanctions on Russia from the West, that would introduce a heightened level of financial instability into global markets,” said Kyle Rodda, an analyst at IG Markets Ltd. “Then the retaliation of gas supplies being cut to Europe, which is where surging prices could destroy demand and spark greater inflation.”

The Hang Seng Tech Index was on course for its lowest close since inception in July 2020 as hopes for an end to the Chinese regulatory pressure that has weighed on the sector faded, with traders pointing to everything from warnings about scams in the metaverse to chatter about potential curbs on the gaming industry.

Tencent dropped as much as 3%, extending recent declines even after the company denied it’s facing a new crackdown on its core businesses.

“Bottom line: China’s policy pivot is real and unlikely to soften anytime soon even if valuations are more attractive,” said Wai Ho Leong, strategist at Modular Asset Management in Singapore.

Here are some more comments from market watchers on the outlook for Asia stocks:

Problems Compounded

“I was not looking for Asia stocks to outperform the U.S. this year because I’ve expected Fed tightening to lift real rates and drive de-risking of portfolios this year,” said Ilya Spivak, head of Greater Asia at DailyFX. “The regulatory clampdown in China certainly seems to compound this narrative in that it raises the risk of holding exposed assets at a time when overall appetite for risk is already waning.”

Go China

At the macro level, the key point to note in Asia is that China is easing monetary policy so “markets should be able to do fine,” Sunil Koul, Goldman Sachs’ APAC equity strategist, said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. At the micro level, inflation is still an issue and “we favor upstream areas over downstream” and stick to companies with better pricing power.”

Goldman Sachs expects China stocks to outperform global markets in 2022, Koul said. Investors “generally agree to a more constructive view on China” partly because of the fact its central bank is easing policy but “there is still a gap between the sort of mind share and the wallet share. As markets start to firm up that will force all investors back in.”

