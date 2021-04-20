(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine said Russia is gathering troops on its border from multiple directions, calling the deployments “alarming” as it reiterated appeals to the European Union to impose sanctions.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Bloomberg Television he isn’t disappointed that the EU has yet to hit the Kremlin with new penalties over the conflict that began when Vladimir Putin seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. But he said he’d prefer measures to prevent Russian escalation rather than mitigate it when it takes place.

“The entire situation is alarming,” Kuleba said Tuesday. “These troops are being amassed in three different directions in the north-east of Russia, in the east on the uncontrolled part of the border and in Crimea.”

Tensions between the two former allies have spiraled in recent weeks. The EU says there are about 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine’s border, while cease-fire violations have jumped. The Kremlin accuses its neighbor of planning an offensive to regain control of the breakaway Donbas region -- a claim the government in Kyiv denies.

The fear is a resumption of large-scale fighting that was mostly ended by a 2015 peace accord.

The best way to prevent aggression is “to send a very clear message to Russia by launching a discussion on a new round of sanctions,” Kuleba said.

He reiterated that Ukraine wants a clear path to NATO membership, though the absence of broad Western backing means joining remains a distant prospect.

