Ukraine Comedian Zelenskiy Says He Will Run for President

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said he will run for the country’s presidency in March this year.

“Dear Ukrainians, I’m promising you to run for presidency,” Zelenskiy said on TV channel 1+1 owned by his ally, billionaire Ihor Kolomoiskyi, a few minutes before midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Forty-year-old Zelenskiy ranked third among potential candidates after former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko and President Petro Poroshenko in a poll conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation late December.

To contact the reporter on this story: Volodymyr Verbyany in Kiev at vverbyany1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Balazs Penz at bpenz@bloomberg.net, Srinivasan Sivabalan, Eddie van der Walt

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.