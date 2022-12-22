(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s government committed to steps to take in the coming weeks to access billions of dollars in loans from the International Monetary Fund, according to a memorandum signed by both sides.

The eastern European nation, which has been trying to push back the invading forces of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is seeking to borrow as much as $20 billion from the Washington-based lender to shore up its public finances after securing a deal for a provisional four-month monitoring program known as a PMB that, if successfully completed, will pave the way for the aid.

To tap the loan program, the government in Kyiv must take measures including boosting tax revenue, significantly reducing the central bank’s support of the war-battered budget and further improving corporate governance at state-run companies, according to the memorandum published on the IMF’s website.

“Strong implementation of the PMB should help pave the way toward a possible full-fledged IMF-supported program,” the document says. It warned, however, that the “materialization of large shocks could preclude fully meeting program targets.”

Among others benchmarks that should be met by end-January are the “transparent and competitive” selection of a supervisory board for energy giant NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy and amendments to tax legislation to cancel relief that was granted to small-sized businesses early in the war.

The IMF has also set an indicative target for the National Bank of Ukraine to buy zero government debt in the first quarter of 2023, though “in the case of a temporary shortfall in external financing,” the central bank would be allowed to print up to 50 billion hryvnia (more than $1.3 billion) for the period.

The IMF estimates Ukraine’s external financing will reach at least $39.5 billion next year, with a forecast of $57 billion in a negative scenario.

