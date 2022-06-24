(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s government is considering increasing the coupons on its war bonds to test whether this will lure more financial investors to its debt, according to people familiar with the latest deliberations.

The National Bank of Ukraine has in the past week piled pressure on the Finance Ministry to boost yields on domestic debt and attract more buyers, which would reduce the budget’s reliance on the central bank’s quantitative-easing program.

It’s not yet clear by how much the government is willing to raise coupons or when, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks aren’t public. The war bonds currently have coupons of between 9.5% and 11.5%, compared to the central bank’s main interest rate, which stands at 25%.

Asked for comment, Yuri Butsa, the Finance Ministry’s debt chief, said: “We hope the situation stabilizes soon and that we will be in a position to return to market rates.”

