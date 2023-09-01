(Bloomberg) -- The US envoy to the European Union dismissed concerns over the pace of Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia, recalling the challenge the US and its allies faced in World War II.

The Ukrainians have “the courage and the incentive and the determination to win, and they will,” Ambassador Mark Gitenstein said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

More than two months into Ukraine’s counteroffensive, the country’s allies have been worrying about the pace of the advance, fearing a protracted fight may strengthen Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hand.

Gitenstein compared the situation to the struggle the US and its allies had encountered before ultimately triumphing in World War II. “You would have thrown your hands up in despair,” the diplomat said, if updates on social media in real-time had been available during that conflict.

The ambassador called for investors to look for opportunities in Ukraine, saying the reconstruction process after the war will help to build an attractive investment environment in the country. “It will be the biggest such endeavor since the Marshall plan,” he said.

Anti-corruption regimes, transparency, regulation and strengthening equity markets, according to Gitenstein, are key ways Ukraine will attract capital. Kyiv has to take anti-corruption reforms seriously, he added, noting they are a condition for substantial amounts of funding, as well as EU accession.

So far, there have been multiple international conferences to try to make progress on frameworks and policies to support the reconstruction of the country. In June, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the creation of a framework for war-risk insurance backed by the Group of Seven, which was designed to encourage private investors to help rebuild Ukraine.

Gitenstein also said he did not worry about the outcome of the 2024 US presidential election impacting support for Ukraine. He said there is consensus on support for protecting democracy between the EU and US “no matter who is president of the United States.”

Gitenstein was appointed by President Joe Biden as the US’s ambassador in Brussels from 2022. He previously served as ambassador to Romania during the Obama administration.

