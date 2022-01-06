(Bloomberg) -- A Ukrainian court agreed to a request from prosecutors to seize assets of ex-President Petro Poroshenko, Interfax-Ukraine reported, citing a ruling.

Poroshenko stands accused of treason for purchasing coal from the war-torn regions controlled by Russian-backed fighters in Ukraine’s east. He denies the allegations and says his successor, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, is targeting him as a political rival.

Poroshenko is traveling abroad and said he would return to Ukraine on Jan. 17

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.