1h ago
Ukraine Court Rules Against Detaining Naftogaz Ex-CEO Kobolyev
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s top anti-corruption court rejected a request made by prosecutors to detain a former head of state-run energy company NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy amid allegations of misappropriating funds.
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and Ukraine’s anti-graft prosecutors said last week that they suspected Andriy Kobolyev, who left his post as chief executive officer of the country’s biggest energy firm 2021, of misappropriating 229 million hryvnia ($6.2 million). He denies any wrongdoing.
Prosecutors have five days to appeal the decision against detaining the former CEO, the court in Kyiv said Monday.
--With assistance from Aliaksandr Kudrytski.
