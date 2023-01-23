(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s top anti-corruption court rejected a request made by prosecutors to detain a former head of state-run energy company NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy amid allegations of misappropriating funds.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and Ukraine’s anti-graft prosecutors said last week that they suspected Andriy Kobolyev, who left his post as chief executive officer of the country’s biggest energy firm 2021, of misappropriating 229 million hryvnia ($6.2 million). He denies any wrongdoing.

Prosecutors have five days to appeal the decision against detaining the former CEO, the court in Kyiv said Monday.

