A Ukrainian court sentenced a Russian soldier to life imprisonment for killing a civilian, ending the first war crimes trial in the country after Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

Vadim Shishimarin was convicted of shooting an unarmed Ukrainian resident of the Sumy region in late February, the Interfax news service reported Monday, citing the Kyiv court’s ruling. The 21-year-old tank commander, who had pleaded guilty and asked the victim’s widow for forgiveness, was found to have “violated the laws and customs of war.”

Ukraine is seeking an international tribunal to try thousands of cases of alleged Russian war crimes. The government is also looking to swap captured soldiers for Ukrainians who defended the city of Mariupol and are currently held by Russia.

The Kremlin didn’t have any immediate response to today’s verdict. Prior to the ruling, Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Russia “is concerned about the fate of our citizen,” but could do little to help with his defense. The Kremlin has rejected allegations that its troops had committed war crimes.

