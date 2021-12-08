(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

President Joe Biden warned Russia’s Vladimir Putin that the U.S. and its allies would respond with “strong” measures to an attack on Ukraine

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. needs to produce more critical goods domestically to protect both its economic and national security

Younger generations in the U.S., China, Japan, and Germany, are rethinking the pursuit of wealth

Olaf Scholz was elected chancellor by Germany’s parliament, clearing the way for the Social Democrat to take charge of tackling a brutal Covid-19 outbreak and a raft of geopolitical challenges including the standoff over Ukraine

Pressure mounted on U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson after a video emerged showing key aides joking about a party in Downing Street last Christmas at a time when such gatherings were banned

The Bank of Canada is expected to keep the spotlight on inflation at its policy decision this week, as it nears the start of an aggressive campaign of interest-rate hikes Companies are raising so much capital that Canada’s top securities regulator can’t handle all the paperwork

Brazil is set to deliver its second straight interest-rate increase of 150 basis points, extending the world’s most-aggressive monetary-tightening cycle

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated his call for the central bank to maintain interest-rate cuts, arguing the strategy will eventually bring inflation under control

