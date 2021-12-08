Dec 8, 2021
Ukraine Crisis, Supply-Chain Dependence, Wealth Pursuit: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- President Joe Biden warned Russia’s Vladimir Putin that the U.S. and its allies would respond with “strong” measures to an attack on Ukraine
- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. needs to produce more critical goods domestically to protect both its economic and national security
- Younger generations in the U.S., China, Japan, and Germany, are rethinking the pursuit of wealth
- Olaf Scholz was elected chancellor by Germany’s parliament, clearing the way for the Social Democrat to take charge of tackling a brutal Covid-19 outbreak and a raft of geopolitical challenges including the standoff over Ukraine
- Pressure mounted on U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson after a video emerged showing key aides joking about a party in Downing Street last Christmas at a time when such gatherings were banned
- The Bank of Canada is expected to keep the spotlight on inflation at its policy decision this week, as it nears the start of an aggressive campaign of interest-rate hikes
- Companies are raising so much capital that Canada’s top securities regulator can’t handle all the paperwork
- Brazil is set to deliver its second straight interest-rate increase of 150 basis points, extending the world’s most-aggressive monetary-tightening cycle
- Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated his call for the central bank to maintain interest-rate cuts, arguing the strategy will eventually bring inflation under control
