(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine crop exports are reaping one short-term benefit as Russia suspended its role in the Black Sea grain deal: The pace of cargoes cleared to head abroad has soared, helping to ease a pileup of vessels.

Some 46 outbound vessels passed inspection in Istanbul on Monday, up more than tenfold from the average for the rest of the month, according to data posted by the United Nations. The pickup comes after Russia stepped back from the landmark Ukraine grain-export deal, which was agreed in late July and has revived the country’s seaborne trade.

Under the pact to guarantee safe passage of Ukrainian exports, ships are required to stop at Istanbul for checks at a center that was jointly staffed by teams from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN. A queue of more than 150 inbound and outbound ships had built in recent weeks as inspections failed to keep up with sales, spurring Ukraine’s president to blame Russia of deliberately slowing the pace.

After Russia stopped backing the deal, the checks are now only being carried out by Turkey and the UN, the UN said. The faster rate will speed up the amount of Ukrainian foodstuffs headed for Asia, Africa and Europe, but comes as the fate of future shipments is increasingly in question.

Russia pulled out of the agreement after drone strikes against its naval vessels last week, although it said it hasn’t fully abandoned the deal. A Kremlin spokesman on Monday warned further shipments will be “much riskier.”

Only two inbound ships transited the crop-export corridor on Monday, according to the UN, and none are set to sail to Ukraine on Tuesday. The deal is up for renewal in the middle of November.

--With assistance from Áine Quinn.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.