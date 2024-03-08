(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s credit rating was cut by S&P Global Ratings, which said it’s a “virtual certainty” the government will include holders of Eurobonds in its debt-relief efforts.

The agency cut the war-torn nation by two notches to CC, the second-lowest level above default. The agency said the outlook was negative, according to a Friday statement.

“The rating action reflects our belief that the inclusion of commercial creditors (Eurobond holders) in Ukraine’s ongoing government debt relief effort is a virtual certainty,” analysts led by Karen Vartapetov wrote.

The government plans to get debt relief from Eurbobond holders before the current standstill agreement expires in August, according to S&P. Absent a restructuring, the nation faces bond payments of $4.5 billion this year, the agency said.

Ukraine’s creditor group has already extended the deferral of payments on official bilateral debt until the end of the program with the International Monetary Fund in 2027.

