(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine cut official borrowing costs for the first time since Russia sent tanks and troops across the border in early 2022, taking a step toward easing an emergency monetary regime erected to shield the economy from the war.

The central bank cut the key interest rate by three percentage points to 22% on Thursday, more than the median estimate of analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

It’s the first reduction since rate setters froze monetary policy, imposed capital controls to prevent a currency selloff and executed an emergency hike after Russia’s full-scale invasion. The bank accompanied the decision with improved forecasts for inflation and economic growth this year and guidance that more monetary easing is coming.

“Favorable trends created the prerequisites for a faster start of the rate-reduction cycle,” the bank said in a statement after the decision. “At the same time, the reduction of the rate against the background of maintaining macro-financial stability will support the economic recovery.”

The National Bank of Ukraine’s decision-making board had earlier predicted that monetary easing could begin in the fourth quarter. But slower-than-expected inflation, predictions that the economy will expand this year and buoyant sentiment among Ukrainian companies have bolstered arguments for rates to decline earlier.

The Russian assault has destroyed Ukrainian industrial sites — most recently via missile attacks against key Black Sea grain export facilities — killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions of Ukrainians.

That has not only devastated Ukraine’s economy but also sent shock waves throughout the global economy as much of the world decouples from Russia as its invasion disrupts global markets in everything from food to fuels.

The central bank significantly improved its inflation forecast to 10.6% on an annual basis this year, from 14.8%. It also raised its outlook for economic growth to 2.9% from 2%.

“The updated macro forecast of the NBU foresees a further reduction of the rate,” the bank said. “Taking into account the improvement of inflation expectations and the forecast of a further slowdown in inflation, the current and projected rate reduction is consistent with the preservation of the attractiveness of hryvnia savings.”

The central bank’s updated rate forecast assumes that borrowing costs may be trimmed to an average 18% in the first quarter of next year.

The central bank is considering other measures to ease its war-time emergency monetary regime. Last week, Deputy Governors Yuriy Heletiy and Sergiy Nikolaychuk said policymakers are considering allowing foreign shareholders to repatriate 2023 dividends, a move aimed at luring investment to the war-battered economy.

Later moves may include raising the amount of foreign currency that private individuals can exchange for hryvnia and shifting toward a more flexible exchange rate.

The central bank also said that it expects the government will need $37 billion to plug the budget gap next year.

