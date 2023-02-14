(Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s embattled defense chief appointed three deputies as part of a shakeup aimed at quelling accusations over corruption in the top echelons of the government.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, who earlier this month confronted speculation that he would be removed from his post, is taking to damage control after officials under him were swept up in a probe looking into procurement violations and skimming funds. Since then, Zelenskiy has signaled support for the top aide as the country braces for an imminent Russian offensive.

“We need a fresh eye, broad views and the ability to integrate capabilities of the state, business and civil society,” Reznikov said in making the appointments, which need to be approved by Zelenskiy and the cabinet.

Ukrainian authorities have stepped up efforts to tackle corruption in recent weeks, a show of force to western donors delivering cash and weapons in the fight against Vladimir Putin’s invasion. Law enforcement officials this month carried out raids across the country in a dragnet that targeted top officials as well as Igor Kolomoisky, a wealthy businessman once close to Zelenskiy.

Reznikov’s appointments include Vitaliy Deynega, an IT specialist who started a celebrated fundraising effort; Oleksandr Pavlyuk, a lieutenant general who oversaw Kyiv’s defense in the first phase of the Russian invasion; and Andriy Shevchenko, a former ambassador.

Pavlyuk’s appointment required Zelenskiy to sign a special decree allowing for a military officer to fill the defense ministry post during martial law. Deynega, who created a foundation known as “Come Back Alive,” has raised money to supply the military with everything from flashlights to battle drones.

“I don’t take kickbacks, the rest can be discussed,” Deynega wrote on Facebook in the a post announcing his intent to join the ministry, adding that he would submit to an annual lie-detector test and ensure his team’s transparency.

Reznikov’s apparent departure was put on hold last week after a senior lawmaker in Zelenskiy’s party announced that he would be replaced by Ukraine’s head of military intelligence. A former lawyer appointed to the post in 2021, Reznikov, 56, has been a central architect of Ukraine’s defense against Putin’s invasion.

“We should make the defense ministry more dynamic,” Reznikov said, and seek to “raise effectiveness”

