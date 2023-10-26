(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s central bank delivered its biggest interest-rate cut since Russia’s invasion and raised its forecast for growth this year as sliding inflation eased pressure on the war-battered economy.

The National Bank of Ukraine cut the benchmark rate by four percentage points to 16% on Thursday, deeper than the 18% forecast in a Bloomberg survey. Rates on deposit certificates remained steady. After collapsing almost 30% last year following Russia’s attack, Ukraine’s gross domestic product will climb 4.9% in 2023, up from a forecast of 2.9%, the bank said.

“We are seeing and responding to a sustainable trend of declining” inflation, Governor Andriy Pyshnyi told reporters in Kyiv. The bank said it will be gauging the market’s response to a loosening of capital controls on the nation’s currency.

The resilience of Ukraine’s wartime economy and falling prices have prompted rate setters to begin easing controls and deliver cuts faster than initially planned. Growth will return this year after the fallout from the destruction of infrastructure, the throttling of Ukraine’s key grain exports and population displacement.

Still, the central bank sees war risks extending through 2024 — a previous assessment cited mid-next year — as a grinding counteroffensive makes little progress in recapturing Russian-controlled territory and winter weather threatens to halt any advances. Ukraine’s military has pledged to press on through colder temperatures.

The central bank said it will continue with monetary easing into next year only if economic risks subside. The impact of the headline cut is tempered as other instruments, such as rates on deposit certificates, the most relevant indicator in the current environment of excess liquidity, remain steady.

“We are seeing and accounting for trends that show that risks persist,” Pyshnyi said.

Policymakers have been helped by a consumer-price index that’s defied a spiraling wartime dynamic, with the central bank lowering its forecast to 5.8% by the end of the year from a peak of close to 27% at the close of 2022.

The central bank lifted a currency peg on the hryvnia this month to allow for a “managed flexible exchange rate.” Concerns that the move would put pressure on the currency abated after the market’s subdued response.

Currency restrictions had been in place for more than a year and a half, part of a regime that included ratcheting the benchmark rate up to 25% in an effort to ease the economic fallout. The hryvnia was initially pegged to around 29 to the dollar, and devalued to 36 in July last year.

(Updates with central bank comment, other rates steady, from third paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.