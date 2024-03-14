(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s central bank unexpectedly lowered borrowing costs, citing slowing inflation and improved expectations of foreign financial assistance for Kyiv as it continues to repel Russia’s invasion.

The National Bank of Ukraine cut the key rate to 14.5% from 15%, according to a statement published Thursday. All six economists in a Bloomberg survey expected no change.

“A further decline in inflation, sustained stable FX market conditions, and positive developments in the prospects to receive external assistance lay ground for an earlier resumption of the easing cycle,” the central bank said in the statement. Those factors will help conditions for “further steps” toward easing, it said.

The central bank expects Ukraine to receive some $10 billion in foreign assistance by May. The European Union approved a €50 billion ($54.6 billion) package for Kyiv last month and said this week it intends to disburse an initial €6 billion through a bridge-financing program that runs though April.

In Washington, President Joe Biden continues to lean on Republicans in Congress to resolve a dispute holding up more than $60 billion in assistance to Kyiv.

While inflation has slowed to its lowest level in more than three years, Ukrainian policymakers had been reluctant to restart an easing cycle that began last year before it was halted in January. The central bank said last month it saw “limited” room for rate cuts in the second half of the year.

Key obstacles for further reductions included uncertainty over international financial aid.

Policymakers also cut rates for three-month deposit certificates by 1.5 percentage points to 17.5% keeping the rate for overnight deposit certificates equal to the key policy rate.

