(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian authorities have detained an investment banker in an investigation involving a real estate project, but his company said the detention was retribution for his complaints about law enforcement pressure on business.

The banker, Igor Mazepa, was taken into custody by the State Bureau of Investigation on Thursday as he tried to cross the border into Poland, according to a spokeswoman for his company Concorde Capital.

Concorde Capital’s offices in Kyiv were raided and documents that are linked to Mazepa’s business along with belongings of employees were seized, said the spokeswoman, Anna Diakonova. Homes of employees were also searched, she said, adding that law enforcement officers went about that without having a court order, a violation of procedures.

The criminal investigation against Mazepa is connected to the construction of luxury cottages near Kyiv in 2013, Diakonova said. No one answered the telephone at the State Bureau of Investigation after normal business hours.

Mazepa is an outspoken critic of law enforcement agencies and judges, accusing some of them of corruption and abusing their powers. He suggested that business leaders unite to create a blacklist of corrupt officials.

According to Concorde Capital’s website, he is on the board of an organization called Price of the State, “which explains to Ukrainians the issues of state economic policy, while at the same time promoting democratic and market changes.”

Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index ranked Ukraine 116th out of 180 nations in 2022 and investors have been complaining about the lack of rule of law. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began nearly two years ago and massive amounts of aid began flowing into the country, the US and allies have urged the Kyiv government to redouble its efforts to combat corruption.

