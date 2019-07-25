(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s Security Service said it detained and searched a Russian tanker near Odessa in a criminal probe related to a naval clash in November that fueled tensions between the two ex-Soviet neighbors.

The Security Service said it was seeking a court order to hold the NEYMA tanker in the case, after it seized documents and questioned the crew.

In November, Russia seized three Ukrainian naval vessels and imprisoned their two dozen crew members after it accused them of violating its territorial waters near the Kerch Strait leading from the Black to the Azov Sea off the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Ukraine denied the violation and has sought the return of the ships’ crew members.

