(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine dismissed its ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, a week after he criticized Volodymyr Zelenskiy over remarks the president made about British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

At the NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius in early July, Wallace suggested Ukraine should show more “gratitude” for the help they’re getting from the West in their war against Russian invaders, after Zelenskiy had expressed frustration at western reluctance to speed up Ukraine’s membership process. The president responded sarcastically that perhaps Ukraine could thank Wallace directly every morning. Prystaiko then said the president’s response “isn’t healthy.”

While Prystaiko’s dismissal on Friday was made by a presidential decree that didn’t elaborate on the reason, it came a week after his remarks to the UK’s Sun newspaper. Zelenskiy’s press-office declined to immediately comment on the decision.

Prystaiko is an experienced diplomat who was previously Ukraine’s foreign minister and deputy prime minister. He has served as ambassador to the UK since July 2020. The government usually rotates its ambassadors four to five years after their appointment.

The UK has been a key ally to Ukraine, which has been fending off Russian attackers for 17 months. It was the first country to promise to send NATO’s most modern battle tanks to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, and also the first ally to provide longer range missiles. Last year, Britain provided some £2.3 billion ($3 billion) of military support to Ukraine, and has committed to match that this year.

