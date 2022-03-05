(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s credit rating was dragged deeper into junk territory by Moody’s Investors Service as Russia’s war on the country intensifies.

The credit assessor cut its rating by two notches to Caa2 from B3 and left it on review for further downgrades on Friday, according to a statement. Russia’s invasion could impair Ukraine’s ability and willingness to pay foreign debts, especially due to the severe economic and fiscal effects of war, Moody’s said.

“Ukraine’s buffers and forthcoming substantial international financial support will not be sufficient to fully offset liquidity risks stemming from Ukraine’s debt repayment needs, given the large economic and fiscal costs the invasion will inflict on the country,” the rating firm said.

It comes just a week after Moody’s put both Ukraine and Russia on review for downgrades in response to the war. S&P Global Ratings also lowered both nations scores on Feb. 25, then following up again on Thursday to cut Russia to just three steps above a default score. Fitch Ratings has also slashed both sovereigns to a speculative grade in the past week, lowering Ukraine’s score to CCC.

The Moody’s downgrade puts Ukraine on par with Sri Lanka, which some investors have seen flirting with default, and Ethiopia, which is currently embroiled in an ongoing conflict. Ukraine is now rated B- by S&P, six levels below investment grade.

Beyond Expectations

Moody’s said the scope and scale of military conflict as Russia attacks have exceeded expectations, meaning that Ukraine’s improved fiscal buffers are insufficient in staving off liquidity risk. The rating firm pointed to fewer funding options, foreign investor outflows and growing pressure on the country’s external position.

Even the estimated $15 billion in international support Ukraine has received may not be enough to fully cushion the full impact of the war, Moody’s said. The same goes for foreign currency reserves of $27.5 billion available at the end of January 2022. The Ukrainian government faces external repayments of about $6 billion this year, and it will owe between $2 billion and $6 billion every year for the next decade, Moody’s said.

“Moody’s expects that the broadened invasion of Ukraine by Russia will cause material and lasting damage to Ukraine’s economic and fiscal strength,” the statement said.

