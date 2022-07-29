Ukraine Downgraded by S&P as Default Becomes Virtually Certain

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s credit score was lowered by S&P Global Ratings after the war-hit country asked its foreign creditors for permission to delay payments on its external debt obligations.

The country was downgraded to CC from CCC+ on Friday, and S&P maintains its negative outlook on the nation given the high probability that the nation moves forward with its restructuring plans.

“As a result of this proposal, we believe a default on the sovereign’s foreign currency debt is a virtual certainty,” S&P said in a Friday statement.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.