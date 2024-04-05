(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s largest private energy company DTEK BV seeks to restore almost half of its damaged facilities as early as June after they were targeted in recent Russian attacks.

“We have lost 80% of production, and now try to do everything possible to restore units,” Chief Executive Officer Maxim Timchenko said in an interview Friday. “Our goal is to return at least 50% of this capacity within the next three to four months.”

Russian forces stepped up their attacks against Ukraine’s energy facilities several weeks ago in a campaign that surpassed the intensity of similar barrages last year. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian troops fired 400 different types of missiles and more than 600 drones in March.

Timchenko said DTEK is working closely with the Ukrainian Energy Ministry, partners and donors to replace and fix the damaged units. The company has already passed a list of what it needs to the government, which includes urgent necessities and plans for stocks.

Timchenko estimates the repair works will cost $230 million, with DTEK covering almost half while also seeking support from donors. The company plans to connect at least three rebuilt units to the grid every month, he said.

“But we all depend on air defense. The so-called passive defense does not help when five to six rockets hit a plant simultaneously,” Timchenko said.

