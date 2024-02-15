(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine hopes for a decision this year that could help it access some of the $300 billion in frozen Russian assets, the country’s ambassador to the US said, after a new report estimated it will need even more than that to rebuild from Russia’s invasion.

Western nations are more willing to make a decision that could allow Ukraine eventual access to the funds despite lingering reservations about the legality of seizing Russian sovereign assets, Oksana Markarova said in an interview.

“There are some valid points to discuss, but all of them could be resolved, and I believe the political will is there,” she said. “We do see active discussions of how to do it, as opposed to us asking to do it and hearing back, ‘It’s difficult.’ So there is progress there. And I believe we will see a decision in 2024.”

The cost of rebuilding Ukraine’s infrastructure will be at least $486 billion, according to the latest edition of a report aimed at calculating the cost of Russia’s invasion.

The Biden administration has backed legislation that would give the White House authority to seize sovereign Russian assets in the US that were frozen in the wake of President Vladimir Putin’s invasion. But most Russian central bank assets are frozen in the European Union. Germany and France have raised questions about the legality of the move and there are fears it could negatively impact the euro and European companies.

On Wednesday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she discussed the potential seizure of Russian assets with European leaders in recent days. But Yellen said she had no progress to report on persuading skeptics to move ahead.

While there is also a less drastic plan to send profits from the frozen assets to Ukraine, Markarova said she hopes the full amount could eventually be handed to her government.

“Ukraine has always been very clear that we have to talk about the principal,” Markarova said. Although there are worries about setting a precedent, Russia’s invasion makes this situation “so distinct from anything else,” she said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.