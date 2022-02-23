(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Wednesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

Escalating tensions in Ukraine won’t shift the Federal Reserve off its path toward March liftoff, but it could slow rate hikes heading into the second half of the year, Bloomberg Economics says Meanwhile, investors are rebuilding bets on a 50 basis-point Fed rate hike in March due to surging inflation expectations and hawkishness from some officials. Those forecasts are adding to concern about damage to growth further down the track

Omicron is ripping through cargo ships, raising concerns that a surge in cases, coupled with China’s tightened quarantine requirements for vessels, could delay supply chain stabilization for the shipping industry

The U.S. Transportation Department is awarding some $450 million in grants for port-related projects to bolster capacity and improve the movement of goods as the U.S. economy continues to be affected by congested supply chains, senior Biden administration officials say

Chile’s incoming Finance Minister Mario Marcel pledged to reduce uncertainty and seek to control debt levels, as he gets ready to take the reins of the economy next month as part of the new administration of President-elect Gabriel Boric

Ukraine’s worsening crisis means the European Central Bank will put even greater emphasis on its flexibility and options as it exits stimulus measures and shifts toward raising rates, Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said

Nations on Europe’s northern rim bucked the trend of plunging fertility rates. Researchers say robust social safety nets have insulated couples from the economic stresses experienced by peers in other industrialized countries

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.