(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko will be part of the talks among Group of Seven finance chiefs and central bankers congregating in Stresa next week, according to host-nation Italy.

“We will have the pleasure of welcoming Minister Marchenko who will participate in the session focused on support to Ukraine and we will share our views on Russia sanctions,” Italian Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti told his euro-area peers on Monday in Brussels.

The May 23-25 gathering is set to take place on the shores of Lago Maggiore in Northern Italy. Russia’s war in Ukraine started in 2022 and has been weighing on international affairs since then.

“The G-7 will welcome the EU decision to use extra revenue deriving from frozen Russian sovereign assets to help Ukraine and will exchange views ahead of the summit scheduled for mid-June,” Giorgetti said, referring to the upcoming leaders meeting in Apulia next month.

As president of the G-7, “Italy remains committed to act as ‘honest mediator’ in the discussion, determined to ensure coordination with the G-7 and European Union,” he said. “We need to evaluate the proposal carefully in all its aspects and ask for clarification before making a decision.”

Other topics scheduled for discussion include the global economy, fragmentation issues in the financial sector, international taxation, the green agenda and artificial intelligence, Giorgetti said, according to a statement from his ministry.

