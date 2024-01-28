(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine suspects five people of embezzling $40 million earmarked for artillery shells for the country’s ammunition-starved army as the war with Russia approaches a third year.

The group, including high-ranking former and current Defense Ministry officials and businessmen, is suspected of taking near 1.5 billion hryvnia ($40 million) of state money without supplying any of the 100,000 mortar shells in a contract with the military, the Security Service of Ukraine said in a statement on its website late Saturday.

The new case is the latest in a string of military procurement scandals that are undermining President Volodymyr Zelenskiy government’s efforts to weed out military-linked graft and comes at a time when when western backers are increasingly split over future aid to the country.

More than $1 billion of the estimated $1.69 billion worth of weapons sent to Ukraine was poorly tracked, the US Defense Department said in a report this month. While some $61 billion in US aid for Ukraine is still being held up amid partisan infighting in Washington. European leaders may unlock €50 billion ($54.1 billion) of funds as they meet for a summit in Brussels Feb. 1.

