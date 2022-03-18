(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s commercial food supply system is deteriorating rapidly, putting civilians at risk and exacerbating a global crisis with prices at record highs, according to the United Nation’s World Food Program.

The Russian invasion is disrupting Ukraine’s ability to transport food supplies inside and outside the country, the UN agency said. Ukraine is the world’s fifth-biggest wheat producer.

“The country’s food supply chain is falling apart,” Jakob Kern, the WFP’s emergency coordinator for Ukraine, said at a media briefing in Geneva via Zoom. He was speaking from Krakow, Poland.

Ukraine has long been considered the breadbasket of Europe, producing grains and edible oils from crops such as sunflowers. The price of wheat has increased 24% from February to March, pushing prices to record levels and squeezing nations that have relied on grains from Ukraine.

“With global food prices at an all-time high, the WFP is concerned about the effect of the conflict on global food security,” Kern said. Prior to the war, the WFP purchased half of its wheat supplies from Ukraine. Lebanon is one country that’s highly dependent on Ukrainian supplies, Kern said, sourcing more than 60% of its wheat from Ukraine.

