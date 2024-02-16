(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s deputy premier said US funding for Kyiv’s campaign against Russia is in its own “sovereign interest” as she expressed confidence that the aid package will survive a political fight in Congress.

“Our hope is based on the understanding that politics is politics, but the sovereign interest of the United States to preserve democracy around the globe will prevail on both sides,” Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna told Bloomberg Television from the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

Russia is pressing its advantage as Ukraine’s military runs low on ammunition, with a $60 billion aid package stalled in Congress in Washington. Although the Senate this week approved funding, the legislation faces stiff resistance in the Republican-controlled House.

Stefanishyna said the lack of funding over the past few months has hit the country’s budget liquidity and its ability to make military plans. The government in Kyiv is working on “B and C plans” should the gap in finance be sustained, she said.

“We are doing contingency planning on our side,” the deputy premier said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron later Friday, pressing for more aid and weapons. He’ll also address the security conference in Munich on Saturday — and hold a series of bilateral meetings.

Kyiv would need to receive as much as double the military support from the European Union to bridge the gap if US assistance remains stalled, according to the latest Ukraine Support Tracker from the Kiel Institute, a German research group.

